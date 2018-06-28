What to Do When Your Marketing Isn't Producing Results

Patience and persistence are key when developing your content marketing strategy.

June 28, 2018

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu talks about what to do if you are under pressure to report the results of your content marketing.

Siu, who worked on his own podcast for two years before seeing real results, says that the ROI on marketing is not always clear-cut. The connections and clout he eventually established from his work came after an extended amount of time and persistence. Even these instances of building new relationships and developing partnerships are hard to see as returns, at times. To this, Siu says great marketing efforts are often not directly obvious. At the end of the day, hard work, patience and commitment will help you see results.

