AI Is Changing What Companies Should Look for in Talent. Here’s the Skill That Matters Most Now.

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Key Takeaways As AI makes execution easier to scale, the most valuable employees will be those who improve how work gets done and have the ability to design systems.

Performance still matters, but the best employees will also examine how work gets done, identify inefficiencies, simplify complexity and create systems that make the people around them more effective.

Not every employee needs deep technical expertise in AI. They do need a builder’s mindset. Along with assessing whether someone can perform a task, leaders should examine whether they can improve the way the task is completed.

Every generation of technology changes what makes someone valuable at work. The Industrial Revolution rewarded physical labor. The internet rewarded access to information. Today, AI is increasing the value of a different skill: the ability to design systems.

Many companies still approach AI as a traditional software rollout. They focus on helping employees complete existing work faster or automating individual tasks. That captures only part of the opportunity.

In my time as the founder of ButterflyMX, I’ve learned that AI gives companies a chance to rethink the qualities they value in the people they hire. As execution becomes easier to scale, the ability to improve how work gets done becomes more valuable.

The companies that lead in an AI-first economy will combine strong technology with people who can shape workflows, apply judgment and teach AI how high-quality work should be done.

A new standard for talent

For decades, hiring centered on one question: Can this person do the job?

That approach made sense. Businesses needed dependable operators who could follow established processes, execute consistently and produce quality work.

AI is changing the economics of execution. Repetitive tasks, documented workflows and standardized processes are becoming increasingly automatable. This shift raises the standard for what exceptional talent looks like.

Performance will still matter, but output alone will tell only part of the story. The strongest employees also examine how work gets done. They identify inefficiencies, simplify complexity and create repeatable systems that make the people around them more effective.

Those qualities have always distinguished exceptional operators. They are also essential for working effectively with AI.

Hiring system builders

The best employees bring more than execution skills. They are curious. They document what works. They recognize patterns others miss. They take ownership of improving the process and make those improvements accessible to others.

AI makes these instincts significantly more valuable. Artificial intelligence performs best when it has clear workflows, relevant context and thoughtful human judgment behind it. People must define the process, identify edge cases, establish quality standards and refine the system over time. AI expands the impact of that work.

That is why our hiring philosophy is evolving. We are looking for people who can perform the work, improve it and translate their expertise into systems that others can use.

Not every employee needs deep technical expertise in AI. They do need a builder’s mindset. The highest-leverage employees of the next decade will create systems that help great work happen consistently, whether the work is completed by a person, an AI or a collaboration between the two.

Hire for leverage and capability

This shift affects how companies use AI and how they interview, evaluate and develop talent.

Along with assessing whether someone can perform a task, leaders should examine whether that person can improve the way the task is completed.

When candidates describe a project, look beyond the final outcome. Did they identify a bottleneck? Simplify a process? Document what they learned so others could build on it? Leave the organization with a stronger system than the one they inherited? These are the people who create leverage.

In practice, I look for people who naturally think in systems. They solve the immediate problem while considering how to prevent it from recurring. They create playbooks that preserve knowledge. They automate repetitive work to free up time for higher-value decisions. When they encounter a new AI tool, they quickly consider which manual processes could be redesigned. That mindset scales.

As AI lowers the cost of execution, competitive advantage will increasingly come from people who know what to automate, what to improve and where human involvement creates the greatest value. Those decisions require judgment, curiosity and ownership.

Create the environment for systems thinking

Hiring people with a builder’s mindset is only the first step. Leaders also need to give them the space, tools and authority to improve how work gets done.

That means rewarding process improvements alongside individual output. It means making documentation part of the job and giving employees time to test better workflows. It also requires clear standards for where AI can add value and where human judgment should guide the decision.

When people know that improving the system is part of their role, small innovations compound. One better workflow can save hours across a team, reduce errors and create a stronger foundation for future growth.

Every major technological shift redefines great talent. Today, the most valuable employees combine execution with the ability to translate expertise into systems. They turn individual knowledge into organizational capability.

AI will continue to make execution more efficient. That will increase the value of human judgment, creativity and systems thinking.

The companies that thrive will build teams of people who can teach machines, improve processes and continuously raise the standard for how work gets done. The future belongs to the people who design better ways to work.