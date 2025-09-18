Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I've spent 15+ years building across multiple tech ventures and cultures — starting in Vietnam, sharpening my craft in Japan and Singapore, then expanding to the U.S., Australia and Europe. Each stop taught me how different ecosystems turn constraints into capability: how to ship products under pressure, build companies from zero, grow talent pipelines and lead teams through the hardest execution challenges.

Along the way, I co-founded ventures across domains — from cloud content security and AI-driven fraud detection in finance to AI-powered talent vetting and AI-powered graphic design and marketing.

That journey left me with a simple conviction: AI is fundamentally changing how we build software, how we build companies and how we build the skills to operate at a new level of business innovation. The shift is so deep that non-tech founders, entrepreneurs and SME owners must rethink how they imagine products, platforms and transformation — or risk shipping the right features on the wrong foundations. This is why I'm sharing what I've learned about building AI-first products and AI-first companies now.

Software's evolution through the decades

For most of the last forty years, we've lived through clear eras in software. Before the year 2000, the PC and operating system era was defined by "software in a box." You bought a CD, installed it onto your personal computer and hoped it would work smoothly.

Updates were rare, often requiring another CD or manual patch and builders operated on a simple model: ship a big release and trust that it would run on as many machines as possible. Microsoft Office is a classic example of this model — self-contained, tied to the machine and static until the next big update.

In the early 2000s, the world shifted into the Cloud and SaaS era—software delivered through the browser. Suddenly, the constraint of a single device disappeared. You could log in anywhere, at any time and access your tools. Gmail replaced desktop email clients, Salesforce and Shopify scaled into massive business backbones and updates became continuous and invisible.

The builder's mindset changed too: the challenge was no longer compatibility with local machines but designing systems for massive scale, elastic infrastructure and recurring subscription revenue. Releases shrank from multi-year cycles to weekly or even daily pushes, as software transformed into a living service rather than a fixed product.

We are in an AI-first era

Now, we are entering what can only be described as the AI-first era — a world where the model itself becomes the new runtime. Instead of clicking buttons or typing into form fields, we state our goals in plain language and intelligent agents take on the work of planning steps, calling tools and escalating back to us only when needed.

The leap here isn't just convenience; it's a redefinition of interaction. Everyday examples are already here: a support assistant that drafts responses for you or a finance copilot that reconciles books.

From clicks to conversions

What's actually happening under the hood is profound. We are moving from clicks to conversation: where yesterday's software waited for us to press buttons, today's systems can understand goals expressed in natural language and translate them into action.

We are moving from apps to agents: software that doesn't just sit idle but proactively plans, integrates with CRMs, ERPs or payment systems and delivers back results with an audit trail. And we are moving from "it works" to "it works, is safe and proves it," layering in guardrails, evaluation metrics and rollback systems so AI not only performs but stays aligned and compliant.

Even infrastructure itself is shifting — from the brute force of bigger servers to intelligent placement, with some AI running in the cloud while other tasks live at the edge, close to the user, for privacy and instant responsiveness.

The takeaway for founders is clear: moving from OS to Cloud to Model-as-Runtime is not simply another product cycle — it's a mindset change. Thinking in yesterday's categories, whether screens, clicks or tickets, means you'll end up bolting AI awkwardly on top of an old product.

Thinking in today's categories — goals, agents, tools, guardrails and proof — unlocks AI-first products and, more importantly, AI-first companies. The shift matters because it directly affects how organizations will operate and where profit and loss will be shaped.

The impact on non-technical founders

Perhaps most importantly, this moment is uniquely suited to non-technical founders and entrepreneurs. For decades, building software required deep technical expertise. But in the AI-first world, domain knowledge becomes the true advantage. If you already know the realities of freight, healthcare clinics, food and beverage, construction or retail finance, you're in a better position than ever before to turn that expertise into AI-first operations.

Large enterprises are trying to adapt, too, but their size slows them down. That friction creates opportunity. Even management consultants are admitting that agentic AI demands a reset in the way organizations approach transformation. For smaller founders, the window is open: you can describe outcomes in plain language, wire them to existing tools and keep human oversight where judgment truly matters.

At DigiEx Group, we built our company on the idea of combining a Tech Talent Hub, an AI Factory and a Startup Studio to meet our region's needs. This approach has powered everything from self-cleaning catalog systems to risk-detecting logistics agents with multilingual communication. The biggest challenge wasn't the technology, but helping teams shift their mindset — where change management and open communication proved more important than the code.

Focus on impact

Another lesson: focus on impact first. Not every workflow benefits from AI. We resisted the temptation to sprinkle automation everywhere and instead prioritized areas where it could make the biggest difference — speed, quality or decision-making power. From there, we scaled what worked. And finally, we learned to automate with intention. If AI didn't enhance quality, speed things up or improve decisions, we left it out. Discipline turned out to be just as important as imagination.

That is why this era matters. If the 2000s were about cloud-first design, the 2020s and beyond are about AI-first thinking. This isn't about slapping new features on top of old software; it's about adopting a new way of building. The model is the runtime, language is the interface, agents are the services and LLMOps is the new production discipline. Companies that internalize this won't just ship faster — they'll operate differently, measuring quality, trust and cost per task with the same seriousness that older generations measured uptime.

For non-technical founders, small business owners and entrepreneurs with real-world expertise, the door is wide open. You can scale globally from day one, gain tenfold productivity where it hurts the most, and access insights that used to cost consultant-level fees. For the first time in decades, the playing field tilts toward those who understand the problem best, not those who can only write the code.