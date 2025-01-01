Johnny LE
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Johnny Le is the Founder & CEO of DigiEx Group, a strategic partner for global startups, focusing on fintech, AI Innovation, AI-powered software development, and has played a pivotal role in building Vietnam's tech talent ecosystem
Why Vietnam Is Becoming a Secret Weapon for Scaling Global Startups
When I couldn't find the tech talent we needed to grow, turning to Vietnam didn't just solve the problem — it changed the way we scale our company.