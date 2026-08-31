Snoop Dogg Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Eat Ice Cream. Here’s How to Apply.

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Snoop Dogg has a new job opening at his ice cream company Dr. Bombay, and it might be the coolest one yet. The brand is hiring an international taste tester for $10,000 a month, according to USA Today.

Snoop announced the search last week, saying Dr. Bombay wants to look beyond the U.S. for flavor inspiration as the brand scales. He launched the company with his son, Cordell Broadus, back in 2023, and it’s partnering with the hiring platform Deel to track down someone who can sample frozen treats, spot trends early and help shape what Dr. Bombay makes next.

Hold on now!!!! I’m hiring an international ice-cream taster 😅🧊🔥🫵🏿❗️ $10K per month. U can apply from anywhere in the world. Applications open 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/D73g2wYy8V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 27, 2026

The role connects to Snoop’s family history. Dr. Bombay traces its roots back to Snoop’s father, Vernell Varnado, who grew up on a dairy farm in Mississippi. “Today, we are going global, baby. And we need you to help us find new flavors,” Varnado said in a promo video announcing the search.

Applicants apply directly through Deel’s website, where they’ll answer questions about their ice cream habits, including how much they eat per week, and pitch a food combo they’re currently obsessed with.