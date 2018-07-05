Start Making Sales Now With These Tips

The number of tools to help you get started are diverse and easy to use.

If you're beginning work at an agency, you may just be considering how to start producing sales.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu recommends a few tips to get started. Siu recommends relying on a digital framework where you can organize and subsequently reach out to people easier. Siu says this sort of system can help you automate parts of your process, especially those that seem daunting and time-consuming. The decision to follow a specific process can increase the number of sales you make later on. Also, automation of certain tasks keeps you free for other tasks, and leaves the window open for more follow-up.

As many (and Siu) say -- fortune is often in the follow-up.

Click the video to hear more from Siu.

