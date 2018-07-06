Elon Musk, the Latest iPhone Rumors and Sex in Space! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Elon Musk has offered his help in the dangerous rescue of the boys' soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand. Musk says engineers from SpaceX and The Boring Company will travel to the cave site this weekend, where one rescue diver sadly lost his life yesterday.
- 9to5Mac reports that Apple will launch bigger iPhones in a variety of colors later this year. The rumored 6.1-inch LED iPhone will reportedly come in grey, white, blue, red, and orange.
- Proposing on the jumbotron at a stadium is so been-there-done-that. If you really want to surprise your girlfriend or boyfriend, an agency in France is offering a package to propose while orbiting the moon in 2022. The cost of the trip is $145 million, but can you really put a price tag on love?
