3 Things To Know

Elon Musk, the Latest iPhone Rumors and Sex in Space! 3 Things to Know Today.

Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Elon Musk has offered his help in the dangerous rescue of the boys' soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand. Musk says engineers from SpaceX and The Boring Company will travel to the cave site this weekend, where one rescue diver sadly lost his life yesterday.
  2. 9to5Mac reports that Apple will launch bigger iPhones in a variety of colors later this year. The rumored 6.1-inch LED iPhone will reportedly come in grey, white, blue, red, and orange.
  3. Proposing on the jumbotron at a stadium is so been-there-done-that. If you really want to surprise your girlfriend or boyfriend, an agency in France is offering a package to propose while orbiting the moon in 2022. The cost of the trip is $145 million, but can you really put a price tag on love?

