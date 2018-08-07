Women in Business

How This CEO Grew Her Business to Become the Largest Woman-Owned Publisher in the U.S.

Dominique Raccah weathered the bankruptcy of her second-largest client and came out ahead.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dominique Raccah is the publisher and CEO of Sourcebooks, one of the largest book publishers in the U.S., putting out about 450 books each year. From overcoming the bankruptcy of Borders -- her second largest client -- to doubling the growth of the company year after year, Raccah has overcome many challenges in her career. Why does Raccah relentlessly pursue data, agility and innovation? Click play to find out.

