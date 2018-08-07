How This CEO Grew Her Business to Become the Largest Woman-Owned Publisher in the U.S.

Dominique Raccah weathered the bankruptcy of her second-largest client and came out ahead.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dominique Raccah is the publisher and CEO of Sourcebooks, one of the largest book publishers in the U.S., putting out about 450 books each year. From overcoming the bankruptcy of Borders -- her second largest client -- to doubling the growth of the company year after year, Raccah has overcome many challenges in her career. Why does Raccah relentlessly pursue data, agility and innovation? Click play to find out.

Related: If You Take Care of the Relationships You Have in Business, the Transactions Will Follow

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.