Facebook Advertising

How Much Do You Really Need to Spend on Facebook to See Profits?

Take a closer look at the numbers while advertising on the social platform.
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Scott Oldford talks about how you can make Facebook ads work for your business, depending on your goals and budget. Managing the finances of your business is part and parcel to running ad campaigns. Olford estimates that, to achieve any profit, you should try to get one person out of 100 potentials. This means you should aim to get one person to buy a product online out of 100 people. To see results from your marketing, you should aim to spend 10-15 percent of your budget.

If you're wondering why you're not seeing profitibility, consider that you may be operating in an area that is not overly competitive. If the focus of your business or the geographic area of your business is too niche, this may be time to reevaluate your marketing strategy. When you do opt to change direction, make sure you're not playing around with your luck. Oldford recommends always thinking with reason and avoiding falling into the trap of "hope marketing."

Click play on the video to hear more about advertising with Facebook. 

Related: Focusing as an Entrepreneur Is All About Choosing Opportunities Wisely

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Secret to Making Facebook Ads Work for Your Business

  • --shares
Add to Queue