Why Now Is the Time to Become a Millionaire

Look to build up your network and a flexible mindset if you want to reach six figures.

August 2, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Becoming a millionaire is far from easy, but many of the steps to making six figures are within your control. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Voogd speaks about what it takes to become a millionaire, including surrounding yourself with a resourceful network, plotting out your entrepreneurial success plan and considering in what direction to focus your energy.

Voogd believes it may be easier to become successful and make money in 2018 and beyond than any time. To find success and break out of the rat race, you need to have the right network. Building a strong network is similar to investing in yourself.

Also, Vooogd stresses the number of young millionaires out there today, including those under the age of 20. This phenomen signifies to Voogd how changing your way of thinking and being willing to adapt is part of making more money.

Preparation and thinking things through are additional markers of success. Voogd recommends setting a blueprint for what you want to achieve. If you are unable to accomplish certain tasks, learn to delegate. If your peak time of productivity and creativity is within a couple of hours, learn to do more within that crunch time. Finally, keep in mind where you aim your focus. Even if you are effectively working, take a moment to check if you making progress in the right direction.

