Finding a Mentor Means Looking for Your Future Self With More Experience

August 29, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Jacqueline Schaffer, the founder of Schique Beauty, to talk about the necessity of having a mentor.

Schaffer discusses the necessity of having a team that you can rely on, regardless of where you start out. A mentor figure, specifically, can act as someone who has jumped through the hoops, gained ample knowledge and traced the steps along which you may want to follow. A mentor can offer the full picture after putting in the work of studying books, taking classes and spending time learning from varied and earned experiences.

Most importantly, mentors can let you know if you are actually "doing it right" and headed in the right direction. A mentor's general know-how and experience in the field are the ideal resources for someone starting out.

Click on the video to hear more about finding a mentor.

