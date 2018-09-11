It's Easy to Steal a Tesla! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

September 11, 2018 1 min read

1. Don’t have the $75,000 necessary to buy a new Tesla Model S? Well, you’re in luck. A team of researchers have revealed a technique for defeating the encryption used in the electric sedan’s wireless key fobs, allowing green-minded thieves to drive off without a trace.

2. A 9-year-old girl wrote to Taco Bell saying they needed a delivery service after her “mean mom” said she didn’t have time to get them tacos. The fast-food giant then invited her to read the letter at their annual convention in Las Vegas. Well done, young lady!

3. Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the south east, which is bad news for everyone — except pigs. Yes, the severe weather will slow the rate of hog slaughter in North Carolina, the second biggest producer of pork. Our advice? Eat that bacon when you still can.

