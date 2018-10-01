Books

My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 13: Launch Time

Jessica takes us along as she breaks down her book launch.
After working on this book around the clock for so long, launch day was so exciting. I woke up to a notification that my book sold out, which was incredible. Balancing the media tour with a four-month-old was an unforgettable experience. It was so nice to be back on the East Coast with my family and friends, too. The launch reminded me how important it is to enjoy the journey and cross the finish line.

Next up ... the fashion show!

