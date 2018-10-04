Success Strategies

How to Strengthen Your Brain for Success

Learn about the neuroscience of success and how training your brain is key to achieving maximum performance.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many of us limit our ability to achieve with negative thought patterns and poor mental habits. Bestselling author and coach John Assaraf’s approach to building mental strength has changed countless lives and has even led to appearances in movies such as The Secret and TV shows such as Anderson Cooper 360 and Larry King Live.

The author of Innercise: The New Science to Unlock Your Brain's Hidden Power, Assaraf shares insights on failure, neuro strength, moving forward in a career and stepping outside of the unconscious patterns that negatively impact your life.

