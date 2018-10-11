These Are the Top CEO Salaries of 2017. 3 Things To Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
1 min read1. You can now buy a ticket to take the world's longest non-stop flight. After 5 years, Singapore Airlines is relaunching direct service from Singapore to New York. It will only take you 18 hours and 20 minutes to travel 9,537 miles. Hope you brought some good reading material.
2. The major healthcare merger between CVS and Aetna is nearly complete. The Justice Department just approved the drugstore chain's $69 billion purchase of the health insurance provider.
3. The Conference Board's annual CEO pay study was released today and found that the top CEO salaries of 2017 belonged to Broadcom's Hock Tan at $103 million and Frank Bisignano of First Data at $102 million.