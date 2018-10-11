3 Things To Know

These Are the Top CEO Salaries of 2017. 3 Things To Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read
1. You can now buy a ticket to take the world's longest non-stop flight. After 5 years, Singapore Airlines is relaunching direct service from Singapore to New York. It will only take you 18 hours and 20 minutes to travel 9,537 miles. Hope you brought some good reading material. 

2. The major healthcare merger between CVS and Aetna is nearly complete. The Justice Department just approved the drugstore chain's $69 billion purchase of the health insurance provider.

3. The Conference Board's annual CEO pay study was released today and found that the top CEO salaries of 2017 belonged to Broadcom's Hock Tan at $103 million and Frank Bisignano of First Data at $102 million. 

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Meet investors. Pitch editors. Learn from legends. And maybe walk away funded!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.

3 Things To Know

Will Anyone Miss Google+? 3 Things to Know Today.

3 Things To Know

Toys 'R' Us Is Coming Back to Life! 3 Things to Know Today.