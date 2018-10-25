Influencers

Why the Pursuit of Flow May Just Be the Opposite of Holding a Steady Schedule

Scott Oldford talks with Gerard Adams about how he comes upon each of his business ideas.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire at 24
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Gerard Adams Leaders Create Leaders series, Adams talks with Scott Oldford, an entrepreneur and consistent business creator. Oldford talks with Adams about how his creativity manifests, and how he is inspired by how humans have made the impossible, possible. The two talk about the flow of content that is normal in today's world, from letting information flow in through social media and other channels, to letting information flow out of you, through building a business and creating original material. Oldford also recommends not getting too connected to finding a purpose before you've achieved some sort of "abundance," or made some sort of profit.

The two continue to talk about how the Canadian entrepreneur was able to develop his first business, make money, gather resources and from there, continue to start new businesses that would make double or triple his original company's earnings.

Oldford cites his youth, a time when he was more naive and formed less of a master plan, as a time when he was the most able to get into a "flow." Moreover, over-scheduling your day and filling it with productivity, could be reacting in opposition to finding this flow. For Oldford, having fewer boundaries around his time means more leeway for flow, and therefore being more creative.

Click the video to hear more from Adams and Oldford's discussion. 

Related: To Build Up Interest in STEM, This NASA Engineer Started Her Own Business

