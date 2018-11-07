3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Who Made History Last Night?

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
2 min read

1. This year's midterm elections may have had the highest turnout for a non-presidential U.S. election in at least 52 years -- and a diverse set of winners made history, too. Among them: Jared Polis, the first openly gay man to be elected state governor, in Colorado; Jahana Hayes, the first black woman elected to represent Connecticut in the House of Representatives; Michigan's Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota's Ilhan Omar, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress; Sharice Davids in Kansas and Deb Haaland in New Mexico, the first two Native American women elected to Congress; and, at age 29, Abby Finkenauer of Iowa became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress (followed closely by the election of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, also 29 -- and just 45 days older than Finkenauer). 

2. If you're tired of hitting ignore on unknown calls, here's some good news: The FCC urged big telecom companies such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile to adopt a system to detect scam robocalls by next year -- and said it will take action against companies that don't comply

3. Facebook Messenger users will soon be able to delete sent messages up to 10 minutes after they originally sent them off into the ether. The feature is currently listed as "coming soon," so no word yet on the exact launch date. 

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

(60-Second Video) Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Midterm Election Mega Billions!

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Tech CEOs Lose $61 Billion

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Protest Planned at Google