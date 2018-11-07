60-Second Video: Who Made History Last Night?

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.

November 7, 2018 2 min read

1. This year's midterm elections may have had the highest turnout for a non-presidential U.S. election in at least 52 years -- and a diverse set of winners made history, too. Among them: Jared Polis, the first openly gay man to be elected state governor, in Colorado; Jahana Hayes, the first black woman elected to represent Connecticut in the House of Representatives; Michigan's Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota's Ilhan Omar, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress; Sharice Davids in Kansas and Deb Haaland in New Mexico, the first two Native American women elected to Congress; and, at age 29, Abby Finkenauer of Iowa became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress (followed closely by the election of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, also 29 -- and just 45 days older than Finkenauer).

2. If you're tired of hitting ignore on unknown calls, here's some good news: The FCC urged big telecom companies such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile to adopt a system to detect scam robocalls by next year -- and said it will take action against companies that don't comply

3. Facebook Messenger users will soon be able to delete sent messages up to 10 minutes after they originally sent them off into the ether. The feature is currently listed as "coming soon," so no word yet on the exact launch date.