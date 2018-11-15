Marketing

This Photo-Sharing App Stands By an Authentic Marketing Experience

A combination of social media tactics and sponsorships help Twenty20 make a mark in the photography sphere.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu talks with Micah Cohen, the director of growth for Twenty20. 

The company recently switched from a big sales model to a self-service model. Marketing-wise, it concentrates on paid social, search marketing and a few partnerships with other companies.

For Twenty20, the allure of an authentic photo still persists; in fact, it is these "authentic" photos that make the biggest, noticeable impact. As Cohen puts it, users of photo-sharing apps are sick of the posed Instagram photos with the white background. For a true photo-sharing experience, people instantly gravitate towards what is true and real. Especially when you are reaching out as a marketer, your goal should be to come across as a trusted friend. 

Hear more from Cohen and Siu, by clicking the video. 

