This Photo-Sharing App Stands By an Authentic Marketing Experience

A combination of social media tactics and sponsorships help Twenty20 make a mark in the photography sphere.

November 15, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu talks with Micah Cohen, the director of growth for Twenty20.

The company recently switched from a big sales model to a self-service model. Marketing-wise, it concentrates on paid social, search marketing and a few partnerships with other companies.

For Twenty20, the allure of an authentic photo still persists; in fact, it is these "authentic" photos that make the biggest, noticeable impact. As Cohen puts it, users of photo-sharing apps are sick of the posed Instagram photos with the white background. For a true photo-sharing experience, people instantly gravitate towards what is true and real. Especially when you are reaching out as a marketer, your goal should be to come across as a trusted friend.

Hear more from Cohen and Siu, by clicking the video.

Related: How Customer Conversations and Feedback Helped This Photo Company Improve Its Business Model

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.