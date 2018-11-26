3 Things To Know

Cyber Monday Breaks the Internet (60-Second Video)

Here's what entrepreneurs need to know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Are you hard at work...making Cyber Monday purchases? Adobe Analytics predicts that today will be the largest online shopping day in US history, generating a massive $7.8 billion in sales.
  2. The largest facility in North America dedicated exclusively to esports opened in Arlington, TX this weekend, and hosted a sold-out Counter-Strike competition. Goldman Sachs expects the esports industry to reach $3 billion by 2022.
  3. The National Climate Assessment report was released over the weekend, detailing the effects of global warming on the United States economy and health. The report warns that climate change will do hundreds of billions of dollars of damage in coming decades. 

