Success Strategies

Finally Get What You Want With These 3 Success Tactics

Peter Voogd stresses taking a look at your goals to see if you're going about them the right way.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd details his three, all-important truths of getting whatever you want. Two include:

  1. Set crystal clear goals. Behind these goals should be experience-based beliefs, or solid beliefs that you can achieve what you want because you not only because you are mentally invested in it, but you actively know you will sacrifice parts of your life to go after it. Voogd points out how an obsession can be a slippery slope; it can be a launcher for success for some and lead to more mediocrity for others.
  2. Create a pathway to achieve power. Instead of focusing on steps you are skilled (or even excellent) at, but do not love, delegate to others these extraneous tasks so you can focus on your passion. 

With the best resources in your corner, Voogd notes that you are able to cut down on the learning curve and more readily see what is coming in the future. Mentor figures can also help in times of uncertainty. Moreover, avoid overloading on information so that you can focus on particular areas that you want to add value to. 

Voogd explains that in order to build a successful brand, you must combine your natural talents with your passions and apply that energy to a problem in need of solving.

Click the video to hear all of Voogd's tips. 

