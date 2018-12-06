Workplace Diversity

How One Entrepreneur Is Trying to Solve Diversity Problems at the Executive Level

Jessica Abo sits down with Joe Meyer, the founder and CEO of ExecThread, to discuss how his platform is helping underrepresented professionals gain greater access to high ranking roles at leading organizations around the world.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Joe Meyer, who sold his last company to Apple, is on a mission to help more professionals access the “hidden job market” and to make the executive ranks of corporate America more inclusive. As the founder and CEO of ExecThread, Meyer runs the largest global aggregator of unpublished executive-level job opportunities. The NYC-based, venture capital backed startup is a premium job-sharing network that leverages a unique, crowdsourced approach to provide far more access for all professionals, most notably underrepresented candidates who to date have been most disadvantaged by the traditional executive recruiting model -- including women, people of color, veterans, the LGBTQ+ community, AARP members, permanent residents, and the disabled, under-educated and underprivileged.

ExecThread is a curated community with more than 30,000 members around the world, and is growing at a fast pace. Meyer sat down with Entrepreneur Network Jessica Abo to discuss how ExecThread has grown, and why he's so passionate about changing how the executive recruiting industry works and making it far more inclusive. 

Related: Why One Music Exec Created a New Platform for Musicians to Get Paid

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

How to Launch a Specialized Diversity and Inclusion Program (That Your Company Can Actually Follow)

Women Are Still Not Being Offered Management Positions at Equal Rates, But There's Hope, Sheryl Sandberg Says

Workplace Diversity

California to Require Public Companies to Have at Least One Woman on Their Boards of Directors by 2019