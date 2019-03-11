3 Smart Ways to Get Things Done

No expertise? No problem!

March 11, 2019 1 min read

Let’s face it, we all have our strengths and weaknesses. But those weaknesses shouldn’t get between you and your goals. Here are three ways to deal with those necessary skills that don’t come easily to you.

Take a class. There are tons of online webinars and courses (many of them free) that will give you a how-to approach to learning things like payroll, online marketing and more. Hire an employee to help! Think about how much time you’ll spend learning and then actually doing the bookkeeping. Now think about what else you could be doing with that time if you had a bookkeeper on staff. What is more valuable to you? Outsource the work to freelancers. Hiring freelancers and outside agencies for one-off tasks have become much simpler with work-for-hire sites like Fiverr.com and Upwork.com.

