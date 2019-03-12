My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inspiration

How Creating Purpose-Filled Art Propelled This Choreographer to the Next Level

After making dance videos for prominent pop stars, Montana Tucker made it her mission to help those in need.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire at 24
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In season four of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrerpeneur Network partner Gerard Adams interviews dancer and social media star Montana Tucker. Tucker is known for being an accomplished dancer and choreographer, working with major pop artists such as DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber. When talking about her journey overall, Tucker highlights the importantance of chasing what you love and applying hard work to the process.

Tucker discusses how she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment, navigated the traditional route of pursuing high-profile producers and eventually looked to social media to spread her art. She talks of using her massive following to spread a positive message and actively making sure her brand shied away from negativity. 

Tucker goes on to discuss the release of her song, "I'm Not Alone," a single she brainstormed and created to spread a universal message. Click play to hear more. 

Related: How Tapping Into Your Spiritual Energy Can Improve Your Productivity

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur