How Creating Purpose-Filled Art Propelled This Choreographer to the Next Level

After making dance videos for prominent pop stars, Montana Tucker made it her mission to help those in need.

March 12, 2019 2 min read

In season four of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrerpeneur Network partner Gerard Adams interviews dancer and social media star Montana Tucker. Tucker is known for being an accomplished dancer and choreographer, working with major pop artists such as DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber. When talking about her journey overall, Tucker highlights the importantance of chasing what you love and applying hard work to the process.

Tucker discusses how she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment, navigated the traditional route of pursuing high-profile producers and eventually looked to social media to spread her art. She talks of using her massive following to spread a positive message and actively making sure her brand shied away from negativity.

Tucker goes on to discuss the release of her song, "I'm Not Alone," a single she brainstormed and created to spread a universal message. Click play to hear more.

