Successful People Often Share These 2 Traits

A good leader recognizes the importance of pace and intensity.

April 25, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips explains two key leadership behaviors: pace and intensity. Phillips points out that successful people often have high energy and move quickly. They're often intense, and Phillips recommends a few tips that can improve the pace and intensity in your life.

In business, working on yourself is integral to getting better in your business. Start by gaining knowledge and confidence in your abilities. Then, focus on training your employees.

