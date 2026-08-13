That Business Idea You Couldn’t Justify Years Ago Is Worth Revisiting, Thanks to AI

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Key Takeaways Founders point AI at the tasks they’re already doing and ask if it can make them faster or cheaper.

But if you’ve shelved a project because the cost or time never added up, that’s the more interesting question AI just reopened.

Before you point AI at your next task list, consider which of the things you decided not to do are worth doing now that the cost of trying has dropped.

The instinct with AI is to look at something you’re already doing and ask whether it can be done faster or cheaper.

That’s a reasonable place to start, but it only sharpens work you’ve already decided is worth doing, when the bigger question is what AI now lets you attempt that you couldn’t justify before.

1. What have you shelved because the numbers didn’t work?

Founders often carry a mental list of ideas they wanted to build and set aside, not because the idea was bad, but because the cost or time never penciled out.

I had one of those. We wanted a mobile app for years, and we had developers who could have built it. What we didn’t have was a strong enough reason to pull a team off other priorities for the months it would have taken. Thanks to AI, I built the first version of the Omni Calculator app myself with Claude Code earlier this year, in under a month, without having written a line of code in more than 10 years.

Nothing about our technical capability changed between “we can’t justify this” and “I built it in a month.” What changed was the cost of getting from idea to working product, and that’s the shift worth hunting for in your own shelved list.

2. Which customer requests did you say no to, and why?

A customer asking for something is a stronger signal than an idea you came up with on your own, because someone has already told you they want it.

The part worth separating is the reason you said no. If it wasn’t right for your product or your other customers, AI doesn’t change that answer. If you said no because building it would have taken more time or money than the request seemed to justify, that’s the category worth reopening.

Unfortunately, these requests are usually scattered rather than filed anywhere useful: sales calls where a prospect asked for something you don’t offer, support tickets closed with “not currently possible” and churn survey answers naming the one feature that would have kept someone around. None of that lives in a single backlog, so finding the pattern means deliberately pulling from all three.

3. Would half the cost have changed your answer?

This is the filter for telling those two categories apart. Ask yourself: If the project had cost half of what you estimated, would you have said yes?

If the answer is yes, the AI-driven cost drop is worth testing against that project now. If the answer is still no, the real blocker was never the price tag. It was fit, timing or focus, and none of those move just because execution got cheaper.

This distinction keeps you from chasing every old rejection just because AI makes things cheaper. A feature that never matched what your customers needed, or a market that’s shrinking instead of growing, is still the wrong call, even if building it would now cost you next to nothing.

4. Do you have the judgment to make it good, not just make it work?

AI drops the cost of execution, but it doesn’t hand you the judgment, taste or domain knowledge that separates a good product from a functional one.

The honest version of the app story I mentioned earlier has a second half. After I built that first version, our development team found security vulnerabilities the AI had introduced, and we fixed them before anything shipped. The app also isn’t really “code I wrote in a month.” It’s built on more than a decade of us figuring out what people need help calculating, which shaped every decision about what to include and how to structure it, in ways no AI tool could have supplied on its own.

If you’re building solo, build that check-in on purpose. Get someone with real technical or domain judgment to look at what you shipped before it reaches customers, because AI will hand you a working product without ever telling you if it’s the right one.

So what’s sitting in your shelved-ideas pile?

Automation makes the things you already do cheaper and faster. The more useful question is which of the things you decided not to do are worth doing now that the cost of trying has dropped.

At Omni Calculator, the app we shipped this year is one we’d already decided, more than once, wasn’t worth building. The only thing that changed was the cost of finding out we were wrong. So, before you point AI at your next task list, it’s worth pointing it at the list of things you already said no to.