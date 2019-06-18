My Queue

3 Things To Know

3 Things That Make Angel Investors Want to Invest in You (60-Second Video)

Here are the key ingredients for a pitch that wins over angel investors.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director

Angel investors are usually affluent individuals who are looking to invest in early-stage startups. Great! Here are some of the things they look for in an opportunity:

  1. New ideas! This doesn’t mean that you must have proprietary tech or be an inventor, but it does mean that your idea needs to stand out as different from anything similar to it.
  2. A window of opportunity. Investors want to know that there is a window that will allow your company to be the first in a market and able to make a landgrab for business before others can.
  3. Market potential. Show how your business can scale with numbers you can back up. Angels are not solely motivated by profit, but a little profit never hurt anyone.

Good luck!

