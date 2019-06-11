Why Perfection Can Get in the Way of Happiness

Your pursuit of joy doesn't need to align with other people's ideals.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, Jack Canfield explains that someone else's ideals shouldn't affect your own happiness. Instead, he says that in order to achieve happiness, you should create focused goals for yourself.

Start by determining what you really want in life, whether that means having a high-profile career, time to spend with family or something altogether different. Your social circle and relatives should not decide what is right for you, only you can decide.

Click the video to hear more from Jack Canfield on the difference between happiness and perfection.

