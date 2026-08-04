The Invisible Tax Every Black Woman Leader Is Paying — and How to Stop

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Key Takeaways The exhaustion many Black women leaders feel doesn’t match their workload because they’re paying a hidden three-part leadership tax: the performative tax of managing perception, the weight of representation and the navigation tax of constantly reading the room.

Reclaiming energy starts with visibility, not overhaul — stop confusing presence with influence, protect recovery like a meeting, make one strategic cut and redirect that energy toward what actually moves you forward.

For a long time, I thought I was tired because I was working too much. That seemed like the obvious explanation. I held demanding leadership roles, managed complex projects, raised children and carried responsibilities that stretched far beyond any job description. Like many high-achieving Black women, I assumed exhaustion was simply the price of ambition.

Then I realized something important: I was carrying burdens that had very little to do with the work itself. I have spent more than 20 years studying this, across two longitudinal studies and more than 600 Black women leaders. I have also lived it. What the research names, my own body had already taught me.

Years ago, I found myself leaving meetings completely drained. It was strange — solving difficult problems or making important decisions usually energized me. It took me some reflection to understand that my exhaustion stemmed from the constant calculations I was running beneath the surface. How should I present this idea so it lands well? Have I spoken too much? Have I spoken too little? Who in this room needs reassurance before they can hear what I’m actually saying? Invisible labor like this takes its toll.

Many Black women leaders know exactly what that feels like. The work receives a title and a paycheck. The invisible labor rarely receives either.

How to identify the tax you’re paying

The tax shows up in three forms. The performative tax is the energy spent managing how you are perceived rather than doing the work. The weight of representation is the responsibility of carrying an entire demographic into every room. And the navigation tax is the constant reading of who is safe, what battle is worth fighting and when to code-switch. Most Black women leaders are paying all three at once — that is why the exhaustion does not match the workload.

I encourage leaders to pay attention to how they feel after specific meetings, projects and interactions. Ask yourself a simple question: How much actual work happened here compared to how much energy it required? I have left meetings completely exhausted, only to realize that very little was accomplished. The energy disappeared into navigating personalities, managing perceptions and carrying responsibilities that were never formally assigned.

Patterns emerge quickly when you start paying attention. Some environments require you to focus on solving problems. Others require you to focus on surviving the environment itself. When the gap between effort and meaningful progress becomes consistently vast, there is a strong chance you are paying a steep leadership tax.

The first step toward reclaiming energy is visibility. Once you can identify where the tax is being collected, you can make more intentional decisions about where your time, attention and leadership belong.

How to reclaim your energy

1. Stop confusing presence with influence

Years ago, I made a decision that changed how I lead: I stopped attending meetings I was not invited to attend. That may sound simple, but when you are one of the few Black women in leadership, every absence can feel visible and every room can feel important.

What I discovered was that showing up everywhere was draining my effectiveness. Once I became more selective, the rooms that truly mattered received my full attention. My contributions became sharper, my preparation improved and my influence grew. Reclaiming energy often starts by recognizing that presence and impact are two different things.

2. Protect recovery like you protect meetings

One of the strongest findings from my research is this: work-life alignment was a stronger predictor of perceived success than promotion rate, compensation and any other variable I measured. That held across both studies, 15 years apart. The leaders who sustain success are not working fewer hours — they are making more deliberate choices about where their energy goes, and they treat recovery as a leadership resource rather than a luxury.

I recently encouraged a client to schedule recovery time the same way she schedules meetings. Put it on the calendar. Name it. Protect it. Leaders who protect recovery are investing in the capacity required to lead well tomorrow.

3. Make one strategic cut

Many leaders respond to exhaustion by trying to redesign their entire lives. In practice, that is usually a futile effort. Sustainable change usually starts with one decision.

Look for one commitment that carries a high cost and a low return. It may be a committee, a recurring meeting, a volunteer responsibility or an informal role that everyone expects you to carry. Make one cut and pay attention to what comes back in time, focus and capacity. Often, the fastest way to reclaim energy is to stop reflexively giving it away.

4. Redirect energy toward what moves you

The goal here is to invest energy where it creates the greatest return. Once you reclaim capacity, use it intentionally. Strengthen an important relationship, pursue a visible opportunity or spend time on work that aligns with your long-term goals.

Be careful, though. Leaders have a tendency to create space only to fill it with more obligations. Reclaiming energy becomes transformative when that energy is redirected toward something that creates growth, influence or fulfillment. The point is to ensure your ambition is serving your goals rather than everyone else’s expectations.

Sustainable leadership requires different choices

One of the biggest myths in leadership is that success belongs to the person willing to carry the most. Many Black women have spent years proving they can handle pressure, absorb additional responsibilities and continue delivering results under difficult circumstances. The problem is that capacity often becomes an invitation for people to ask for even more.

The leaders who sustain their success over time make different choices. They become more selective about where they invest their attention. They understand that energy is a finite resource and treat it with the same care they would a budget, a team or a strategic plan.

Leadership should challenge you. It should stretch you. It should require courage and commitment. What it should not require is carrying invisible burdens forever. The moment you begin identifying the hidden leadership tax is the moment you begin reclaiming your energy. And when you reclaim your energy, you reclaim your ability to lead with greater clarity, greater intention and far greater impact.