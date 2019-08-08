6 Simple Tips to Get More Search Results for Your Website

Find your brand name in the top Google results with these strategies.

August 8, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu offers a few tips on how to make your website rank on Google. Focus on both the design aspect of your site and the power of your company's brand.

Some of the tips include:

Brand reputation. Develop more recognition around your brand to designate yourself as the default. Search engine results. Aim to rank in the top search results. Bounce rate. A high bounce rate signals a negative user experience, since people are exiting your website abruptly.

Click the video to hear all of Eric Siu's tips for maximizing your Google search results.

Related: How to Market Like a Big Business, Even With a Small Budget

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.