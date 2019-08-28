This Canadian Tech Business Survived a Period of Uncertainty by Trusting Its Purpose

This entrepreneur had to take a chance and test her business's limits.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District speaks with Miriam Tuerk, the CEO of Clear Blue Technologies, about a difficult time period that stretched company's finances.

Clear Blue stayed afloat by gradually receiving more and more funding. Looking back, Tuerk discusses success as a process of breaking down projects into individual milestones and being methodical in how you achieve them.

