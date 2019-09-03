Artificial Intelligence

How This Canadian Startup Uses Artificial Intelligence to Create an Unbiased Hiring Process

The CEO of this AI company discusses the importance of being obsessed with your business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Jahanzaib Ansari, CEO and co-founder of Knockri, an AI-supported skills assesment resource. 

Ansari discusses a time when he was personally on the job hunt and consistently struggled to position his applications. At one point, he had to change the look of his name to a more Anglicized spelling to get his candidacy attention. This bias made him realize the danger of machines to help find the right hire. 

Ansari also discusses the importance of becoming completely committed to your company. Knockri endured a series of rejections before receiving confirmation and support for funding. Therefore, the CEO encourages an obsession with your company in order to help it meet success and push through the tough times.

