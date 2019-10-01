Motivation

Simple Methods to Help You Let Go of Procrastination Habits Completely

You can overcome unproductive procrastination behaviors with these easy tips and tricks.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield describes some of the roadblocks that lead to procrastination, as well as how you can find the motivation to overcome these time management hurdles.

Canfield says that the largest roadblocks to our success is often ourselves. It can be too easy to use convenient excuses that the project in front of us is insurmountable. Canfield stresses:

  • No one is naturally prone to procrastination. 
  • Procrastination may be an indicator that you are overwhelmed. 

From there, begin to use specific methods and tools to help you resist procrastiation.

Canfield recommends breaking down your large goals into two to three tasks you can complete each day, finding an accountability partner and setting hard and inarguable deadlines. 

Click the video to hear all of Jack Canfield's tips for overcoming procrastination.  

