Malcolm Gladwell on History, Writing and His Angriest Book Yet

Watch a preview of the interview between the bestselling author and Entrepreneur Network partner Jordan Harbinger.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Malcolm Gladwell has written bestsellers that are likely on your shelf right now — like The Tipping PointBlink, Outliers and What the Dog Saw — and he writes and hosts the popular Revisionist History Podcast, which goes back and reinterprets “something from the past: an event, a person, an idea. Something overlooked. Something misunderstood.” 

In this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Jordan Harbinger talks to Gladwell about his latest book (which he considers his angriest work to date), Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know. The two discuss why the tools we have when we talk to our friends betray us when we talk to strangers — and what we can do about it — as well as delve into Gladwell’s intense research, writing and project selection process.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

