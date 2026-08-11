4 Lessons I Learned Building a Sustainable Business From the Ground Up

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Spend time in the field, where the problems are real. Firsthand exposure reveals challenges and opportunities that rarely show up from a distance.

Be ready to change direction. Sometimes the right move is to step back and ask whether your current path still aligns with your long-term goals.

Think global, act local. Most founders focus on local competition, but the real edge comes from spotting global trends before they hit your own market.

Build credibility before visibility. Advertising can buy attention but not trust. Build relationships, understand the industry, educate stakeholders and create genuine value.

Most people assume successful businesses start with a detailed plan or a big idea. In my case, both companies I founded began with little more than a willingness to act.

Years spent helping companies grow through strategy, content and customer acquisition taught me a lot, but eventually I hit a ceiling. My first business had run its course. The real value was in what it revealed: bigger opportunities waiting beyond my current work. So I sold my company and started over.

The path forward was anything but linear. Mistakes, hard lessons, international travel and personal investment shaped every phase. Each decision, good or bad, pushed me closer to launching a biodegradable startup.

During the Covid years, I spent nearly four years in Uttarakhand working closely with farmers and rural communities across different regions. Working alongside farmers gave me a ground-level view of challenges and surfaced opportunities that rarely show up in market reports.

Transitioning from idea to reality, I realized building a sustainable business is a different game from launching a conventional startup. Timelines stretch, challenges multiply, and results take longer to materialize. But when progress comes, it tends to last. Each phase surfaced lessons that still shape how I approach decisions today.

1. Spend time in the field

One of my biggest lessons came from working in the hemp industry. It looked easy to source hemp because it was widely available. But in practice, scaling up was much more complicated.

There were regulatory hurdles, unclear land titles and tough terrain that made operations difficult. I wouldn’t have known about these problems from reports or research alone. I learned about them by living and working in those areas.

This experience showed me that opportunities are rarely limited by demand. Instead, they are often held back by challenges you only see when you’re actually there. If you want to build something that lasts, spend time where the problems are real. Firsthand exposure reveals challenges and opportunities that rarely show up from a distance.

2. Be ready to change direction

One of the hardest decisions I made was selling my first business. Entrepreneurs hear a lot about persistence, but self-awareness matters just as much. Sometimes the right move is to step back and ask whether your current path still aligns with your long-term goals.

For me, the business served its purpose. It gave me experience, industry knowledge, relationships and a better understanding of sustainability.

3. Think global, act local

As I continued exploring opportunities in sustainability, I traveled to China and Australia to better understand how other markets were approaching innovation, manufacturing and the environment. Travel forced me to rethink how I approached challenges and opportunities. That shift in perspective is often what drives sustainable growth.

In China, I saw how industries can scale rapidly when infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities and market demand align. In Australia, I saw a strong emphasis on sustainability and long-term environmental thinking.

Opportunities often appear in one market years before they show up in others. Most founders focus on local competition, but the real edge comes from spotting global trends before they hit your own market.

Travel doesn’t always give you answers, but it does give you perspective. And having perspective helps you make better decisions.

4. Build credibility before visibility

People often ask me how I managed to grow my business without spending money on ads. The answer is simple: I focused on building credibility before trying to get noticed.

It’s tempting to think growth only comes from bigger marketing budgets. Advertising can buy attention but not trust. Focus on building relationships, understanding the industry, educating stakeholders and creating genuine value.

While founding Ukhi, the materials science deep tech startup I started, I focused on building genuine content authority through original research studies and high-quality blog posts, all intended to help our customers. Now, this strategy is paying off.

This approach took patience. Building credibility is slow, but the payoff lasts longer than any quick win from advertising.

Business growth came slower, but it stuck. People engaged because they trusted us. We did not run ad campaigns at all. And increased trust led to referrals, partnerships and opportunities that money rarely buys.

Credibility compounds

One of the most valuable lessons I learned is that credibility compounds. Advertising stops when the budget runs out, but trust keeps working long after. Look at successful businesses; they often focus on outcomes. They see growth, funding, partnerships or market traction.

What rarely gets noticed are the years spent learning, making mistakes and investing before results show up.

Those early stages are what make sustainable success possible. For me, it evolved through years of working with farmers, expanded through international exposure and continues today through new ventures and ongoing investment in sustainability.

If there’s one lesson for aspiring entrepreneurs, it’s that clarity almost never comes before action. Most of the opportunities that shaped my career only showed up after I took the first step.

The path was rarely clear or easy, but every lesson and mistake helped me better understand my impact. That, more than any business plan, is what helped me build a sustainable business from nothing.