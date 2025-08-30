I've Built 3 Multimillion-Dollar Businesses — and Here's My Simple Secret to Success

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When I started out, the goal was pretty straightforward: Make lots of money. Like most new entrepreneurs, I figured once I'd "made it," then I'd give back. That part would come later. Success first, impact second.

Looking back, I now realize that mentality was a massive mistake. In fact, I believe it was one of the fundamental reasons it took me years to find any success. I now realize that pushing purpose to the back burner might be the thing that stalls your growth even more than poor marketing.

Everything turned around for me when I stopped "chasing paper" and started asking how I could help. When that shift happened, my business started to thrive in ways I never expected. And the money? It followed, as a side effect. It's a fact that we all know deep down, but too often forget.

We're told that giving back is something you earn the right to do once your company is big, your team is built, and your bank account looks a certain way. But the reality is that purpose isn't a luxury; it's a growth strategy. This attitude of abundance needs to be something that you embody both internally and externally as well.

Related: How to Balance Profits With Purpose at Your Business

The first focus needs to be on how you approach your day-to-day operations. At BotBuilders, our work centers around AI and automation. But that's not really what drives us. The deeper mission is helping small business owners believe in what they're building and giving them tools to actually pull it off.

The more we've invested in our clients' success, the more we've seen our own business expand. Not just in revenue, but in reach, loyalty and community. Real relationships have carried us further than any marketing tactic ever could. It's not something you can track or budget for, but we've all experienced how one relationship can lead to exponential growth, on many levels.

The second way to have an impact is how your company shows outside of your core competency. Namely, in your community. How often do you and your team get out and serve those who need it most? Money is great, but there is no comparison to the difference that a smile can make.

One of the biggest culture-shaping moments we've ever had started in the most unexpected place: a bowling alley in Arizona. Working with Special Olympics Arizona, we put together the Bowl-A-Thon Bash. The annual event pairs athletes with local business owners for high-fives, gutter balls, and a whole lot of laughter.

At first, it felt like a one-off community event. But after that night, something shifted. It became tradition. And every year we go back it resets something in us. We leave lighter, clearer, and more in tune with what really matters. That one night has done more to anchor our company values than any vision statement ever could.

Don't get me wrong, money is important. I'm not dismissing that. But if we're talking about real impact? Giving your time and actually showing up, things just hit different. Over the years, our team has done all kinds of small things that ended up being huge. We've served meals at shelters. We've planted trees. We've hosted holiday parties in retirement homes just to bring some joy to folks who don't get many visitors.

Related: This CEO Says Prioritizing Purpose Over Profit Is Key to Consistent Growth and Sustainable Profit — Here's Why.

None of that was fancy. None of it was scalable or "optimized." But the growth those moments sparked? You could feel it. In how we communicated, how we worked together and how we showed up on Monday mornings. When we work together to do good for others, we are connected on a level much deeper than winning awards or even with traditional team-building activities.

So if you're leading a team, never forget the fact that your values are contagious. Culture doesn't come from the posters on your wall or the perks in your handbook. It's built in the quiet choices. It shows up in how you respond when no one's watching. It's shaped by what you say "yes" to, and what you're willing to let slide. As my angel-of-a-mother always says, "never miss a chance to help someone out."

When you lead with meaning, people notice. They step up. And the ripple effects extend way beyond your team. So don't wait for the perfect opportunity. You don't need a giant audience, a massive checkbook or a five-year plan to make an impact. You just need to care enough to begin. You'll be amazed by what comes of it on every level of your organization.

Pick something simple. Volunteer for a day, and invite your team into the process. Whatever you do, it doesn't have to be perfect; it just has to be real. Because when your business stands for something more, people stand with you. And that is when things really start to grow.