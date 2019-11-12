How to Build a Crew That Will Help You Navigate Uncharted Waters

How do you build the right culture and mindset to help you achieve your ultimate goals?

Charting the course of a business toward certain success might seem simple to someone sitting on the docks, but the view’s a lot different from the captain’s quarters. The only thing you can count on is rough seas between here and where you’re trying to go, so you’d better assemble a crew suited for the task ahead and a culture to ensure they’re as invested in getting to the other side as you are.

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Jordan Harbinger talks to someone who’s assembled many crews and formed many company cultures: Ben Horowitz, co-founder and CEO of venture capital powerhouse Andreessen Horowitz and author of New York Times bestseller The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers and his latest, What You Do Is Who You Are: How to Create Your Business Culture.

Watch a preview of the episode above.

