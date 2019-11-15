News and Trends

Digital Media Startup Brut Raised $40 Million in Series B Funding

Plus, a new podcast app called Spkr launches, and a new startup called Aircam allows instant access to pictures taken by professional photographers at events.
Brut, a digital media startup, raised $40 million in Series B funding. Brut delivers video news that is conversational and authentic and focuses on topics like social good. Brut is said to have 30 million daily active viewers across the globe, including in the United States. Some of the money will be used to finance its launch in the United States.

A new podcast app has launched called Spkr. The Spkr app curates both short-form and full-length podcasts. It also aims to simplify the podcast listening experience with a polished, radio-like experience. The Spkr app offers curated channels organized by categories and themes including News and PoliticsSelf ImprovementTrue CrimePop Culture and more. 

There is a new startup called Aircam that allows anyone to get instant access to pictures taken by professional photographers at weddings, parties, and other events. Aircam includes automated photo editing, like color correction and more advanced touches like teeth whitening. The company has raised $6.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures and Comcast Ventures.

Latest on Entrepreneur