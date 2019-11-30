Confidence

How Getting Fired Forced This Woman to Rebuild Her Confidence ... and How You Can Do the Same

This author and public speaker shares her tips for overcoming fear and shedding the labels that others put on you.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Author and public speaker Heather Monahan talks about how getting fired from her corporate job forced her to focus on rebuilding her confidence and what steps others can take in order to build their confidence in themselves.

Monahan and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a variety of topics such as dealing with the labels and limiting beliefs that others impose upon you, finding an accountability partner to support your goals, and creating boundaries. The pair also share their thoughts on what it means to treat your fears just like a green light and not a red light.

