How This Founder Started an Influencer-Based Digital Business Right Out of College

Hiring employees was a challenge for this woman founder.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Ali Grant, founder of communications company Be Social. Grant started the business when she was 23 years old. She formed the idea for the business after working at both a traditional PR firm and a social media agency. 

Before starting the company, Grant did not have significant business experience and gained most of her business acumen along the way. One of her most notable early obstacles was hiring her first employee. The process proved to be quite complex, especially when dealing with the legal side of things and implementing solid management tactics.

