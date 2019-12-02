How This Founder Started an Influencer-Based Digital Business Right Out of College

Hiring employees was a challenge for this woman founder.

December 2, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Ali Grant, founder of communications company Be Social. Grant started the business when she was 23 years old. She formed the idea for the business after working at both a traditional PR firm and a social media agency.

Before starting the company, Grant did not have significant business experience and gained most of her business acumen along the way. One of her most notable early obstacles was hiring her first employee. The process proved to be quite complex, especially when dealing with the legal side of things and implementing solid management tactics.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How This Business Incubator Thrives Due to Its Inclusive and Collaborative Office

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.