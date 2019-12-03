Instagram's Head of Content on Making Videos for 318 Million Followers

Here's what it's like to run one of the most popular social media handles in the world.

December 3, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On the third episode of Season 3 of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir went to Instagram’s Manhattan offices to sit down with Jeffrey Wisenbaugh, the head of content who runs the @instagram account on Instagram, one of the most popular social media accounts in the world with over 318 million followers. Ragir and Wisenbaugh discuss building a content team within Instagram and how to create stories that will resonate with arguably the most diverse audience ever.

You can watch the whole interview on Storyhunter’s Video Strategist Blog or listen to it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Related: The Digital Director for One of the World's Liquor Distillers Gives Her 3 Pillars for Content Strategy