Instagram

Instagram's Head of Content on Making Videos for 318 Million Followers

Here's what it's like to run one of the most popular social media handles in the world.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-founder of Storyhunter, Award-Winning Journalist and Filmmaker
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On the third episode of Season 3 of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir went to Instagram’s Manhattan offices to sit down with Jeffrey Wisenbaugh, the head of content who runs the @instagram account on Instagram, one of the most popular social media accounts in the world with over 318 million followers. Ragir and Wisenbaugh discuss building a content team within Instagram and how to create stories that will resonate with arguably the most diverse audience ever. 

You can watch the whole interview on Storyhunter’s Video Strategist Blog or listen to it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Related: The Digital Director for One of the World's Liquor Distillers Gives Her 3 Pillars for Content Strategy

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur