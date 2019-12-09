Why This Entrepreneur Says Defining Your Own Success Is Integral to Running a Business

Try your best to tune out distractions.

December 9, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and host Brittany Whitney talk with Kings Circle Capital partner Mona Bijoor, who describes her process of founding a company and writing a book.

Bijoor's company, Joor, started in 2010. At that time, Bijoor noticed a new opportunity to take companies' communications from cumbersome paper to digital.

Bijoor explains how she never felt it was necessary to embrace failure as a stepping stone (she thinks of it as more of a distraction), but instead likes to think about all the factors at play to achieve success.

As a rule of thumb, the founder thinks successful leaders tend to be incredibly resourceful, believe strongly in their abilities and embrace their own definition of success.

