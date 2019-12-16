This Inclusive Benefits Card Wants to Remove the Privilege From High-Stakes Networking

This founder looked to spread C-suite perks to small businesses.

December 16, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Eric Kuhn of Founders Card, who noticed that many investment firms were able to benefit from lower interest rates but bottom-level entrepreneurs were not benefitting. This revelation prompted Founders Card, which is meant to create a membership community for founders and CEOs, through which they can receive certain perks and benefits.

The program is very helpful to building and growing the business. The membership is ideal for rising executives who are eager to get certain benefits and networking opportunities.

Click the video to hear more from Business Rockstars and Eric Kuhn.

Related: How This Accounting Firm's Office Builds Structure and Invites the Flow of Ideas

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.