This Inclusive Benefits Card Wants to Remove the Privilege From High-Stakes Networking

This founder looked to spread C-suite perks to small businesses.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Eric Kuhn of Founders Card, who noticed that many investment firms were able to benefit from lower interest rates but bottom-level entrepreneurs were not benefitting. This revelation prompted Founders Card, which is meant to create a membership community for founders and CEOs, through which they can receive certain perks and benefits.

The program is very helpful to building and growing the business. The membership is ideal for rising executives who are eager to get certain benefits and networking opportunities. 

Click the video to hear more from Business Rockstars and Eric Kuhn.

