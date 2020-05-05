How to Network in the New Normal
As businesses and entrepreneurs quickly transition from face-to-face interactions to digital, the way we network has completely changed. Instead of meeting people at in-person events or venues, entrepreneurs are now needing to adapt to digital networking.
Ivan Misner is the author of Networking Like a Pro and the founder and chairman of BNI. In a previous webinar, Misner explained how you and your business can continue to network effectively in the new normal. Today, he’s following up with a Q&A video, taking on questions from our audience to clear the air on a few important topics.
