How This Doctor Expanded His Career Beyond Medicine and Into Entrepreneurship

June 4, 2020 1 min read

Dr. Eric George, renowned hand surgeon and founder and CEO of ERG Enterprises, Omega Hospital and The Hand Center of Louisiana, shares some of the best strategies he’s learned to help anyone thrive in the “people business." Then, he breaks down how his experience with bureaucracies inspired him to make a change in healthcare.

Dr. George and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, discuss how their desire to help others has impacted their respective entrepreneurship journeys, as well as how to put your faith in the right people and the right ideas. The pair also provide their thoughts on a leader’s best practices for building trust within a team.

