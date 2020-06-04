Entrepreneurs

How This Doctor Expanded His Career Beyond Medicine and Into Entrepreneurship

Dr. Eric George, renowned hand surgeon and entrepreneur, talks about how his mentality helped him expand his career beyond medicine into entrepreneurship and investing.
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dr. Eric George, renowned hand surgeon and founder and CEO of ERG Enterprises, Omega Hospital and The Hand Center of Louisiana, shares some of the best strategies he’s learned to help anyone thrive in the “people business." Then, he breaks down how his experience with bureaucracies inspired him to make a change in healthcare.

Dr. George and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, discuss how their desire to help others has impacted their respective entrepreneurship journeys, as well as how to put your faith in the right people and the right ideas. The pair also provide their thoughts on a leader’s best practices for building trust within a team.

