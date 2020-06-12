Why I Can't Recommend the Keto Diet for Depression
The keto diet has been all the rage in recent years.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Some tout the keto diet's effectiveness for treating depression due to profound shifts in brain and body chemistry. The problem is that the research is limited and flawed, giving us no conclusive answers to date. In this video, Ben Angel discusses why he can't recommend keto for depression based on existing research and a survey of 50,000.
