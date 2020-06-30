Success Doesn't Happen Overnight

June 30, 2020 1 min read

Arielle Vandenberg is a comedian, actress and host of Love Island on CBS. For #ThePlaybook, she talks with host David Meltzer about “overnight success” and how she stays ahead of social media trends.

Vandenberg refutes the notion that her success happened overnight, having acted and modeled from age 13 and still working towards “peak success.” She talks about the popularity of her Instagram and Vine content and how she is pursuing additional opportunities to act, write and create content.

Vandenberg also talks about TikTok, describing it as silly happiness in comparison to “depressing” Twitter and how Instagram results in feelings of FOMO. She describes her search for the next big thing and to stand out among the “next” app’s first creators as well as potential failures in her endeavors as part of the entrepreneurial game.

Vandenberg advises making the most of this time of physical isolation by pursuing self-improvement and passion projects, saying she’s thriving during COVID by teaching herself guitar and working on videos she’s always wanted to make.

