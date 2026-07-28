10 Reasons Every Business Owner Should Start Going Live on YouTube

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Key Takeaways Live streaming is one of the most effective ways to reach your target audience and build a real, lasting connection — and therefore a loyal customer or viewer.

Ever since I started going live on YouTube, I’ve built relationships with entrepreneurs around the world, connected with amazing clients and created opportunities that simply wouldn’t have existed otherwise.

As a business owner, I’ve spent years helping entrepreneurs, brands and professionals increase their online visibility. Recently, one of the most effective tools I’ve added to my strategy has been going live on YouTube through my channel, Fix Your Search, where I teach business owners how to get found in Google, AI search results and across the internet.

What started as an experiment quickly became one of the best decisions I’ve made for my business.

I didn’t go live because I wanted to become a YouTuber. I went live because I wanted to connect with people, answer questions and help entrepreneurs understand how the digital landscape is changing. What surprised me most was how quickly those live streams began creating trust, relationships and new business opportunities.

If you’re a business owner who’s been thinking about going live, here are 10 reasons why I believe now is the perfect time to start.

1. People get to know the real you

Your website can explain what you do, and your social media can showcase your work, but live video allows people to experience who you are. They hear your voice, see your personality and get a sense of what it would actually be like to work with you.

One of the comments I hear most often from people who watch my live streams is, “I feel like I already know you.” That’s a powerful advantage in business because trust often starts long before a sales call ever happens.

2. Trust builds faster

In business, trust is everything. People want to know they’re working with someone who understands their challenges and genuinely cares about helping them succeed.

When I go live on Fix Your Search, I answer questions in real time and share strategies that business owners can immediately use. There are no scripts, no perfect edits and no filters. It’s simply a conversation. That authenticity helps people see that there’s a real person behind the business, and that connection builds trust much faster than traditional marketing.

3. You position yourself as an expert

One of the easiest ways to demonstrate expertise is to teach.

Every time I go live, I share insights about AI search, Google visibility, press, content strategy and personal branding. By helping people understand these topics, I’m naturally demonstrating my knowledge without having to constantly tell people I’m an expert.

The more you share what you know, the more people begin to see you as the authority in your industry.

4. You create real conversations

One of the things I love most about live streaming is the interaction. Instead of talking at an audience, you’re talking with them.

Viewers ask questions, share their experiences and often spark conversations that lead to even more valuable insights. Some of my favorite live streams have taken unexpected turns because of questions from viewers, and those moments often become the most memorable and impactful parts of the broadcast.

5. Great clients start finding you

This has been one of the biggest surprises for me.

As I’ve continued going live, I’ve attracted incredible business owners who align perfectly with the work I do. Many of them watched several live streams before ever reaching out. By the time we connected, they already understood my approach, trusted my expertise and felt comfortable working with me.

Instead of chasing prospects, I found that live streaming often helps the right people find you.

6. Your content keeps working for you

One of the best things about YouTube is that your content doesn’t disappear after the live stream ends.

The replay remains online, continues showing up in search results and keeps introducing new people to your business. I’ve had viewers discover a live stream weeks after it aired, watch multiple videos and eventually become clients.

7. It helps you get found in AI search results

As someone who teaches AI visibility, this is one of my favorite benefits.

AI platforms are increasingly looking for credible sources, expert content and consistent online activity when determining which businesses to surface in search results. By creating regular live content, you’re building a library of expertise that search engines and AI systems can discover and reference.

8. It humanizes your brand

We live in a world filled with automation, AI-generated content and endless marketing messages. While technology is important, people still want human connection.

Going live allows your audience to see the person behind the brand. They get to hear your stories, understand your passion and see your personality. Those human moments are often what create lasting relationships and loyal customers.

9. You learn what your audience actually wants

One unexpected benefit of going live is that your audience tells you exactly what they need help with.

Every question becomes market research. Every comment reveals a challenge someone is facing. Every conversation gives you insight into what content, services and solutions people are looking for.

Many of the topics I now teach regularly came directly from questions people asked during my live streams.

10. You don’t need to be perfect

Many business owners delay going live because they’re waiting for the perfect camera, perfect lighting or perfect setup. The reality is that people care far more about the value you provide than the equipment you’re using.

Some of the most successful live streams I’ve done were simple conversations where I showed up, shared what I knew and focused on helping people. Your audience isn’t looking for perfection. They’re looking for answers, guidance and someone they can trust.

Final thoughts

Going live on YouTube has become one of the most rewarding things I’ve done for my business. I’ve built relationships with entrepreneurs around the world, connected with amazing clients and created opportunities that simply wouldn’t have existed otherwise.

More importantly, it’s allowed me to help people and that to me is the best feeling in the world.