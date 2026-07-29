Mark Zuckerberg Says Concentrating AI Power in a Few Companies Is ‘Dangerous’

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that “superintelligence” shouldn’t belong to a few giant tech companies but should be shared by everyone. In a recent op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, he wrote: “The notion that AI is so dangerous that the only safe path is an extreme concentration of power seems dangerous.”

Zuckerberg’s core argument is that individual empowerment, not automation, should be AI’s primary purpose. He predicted that widely distributed AI would actually create more jobs, not fewer, by making it easier to start businesses without raising large amounts of capital. This shift would lead to what he called a “more entrepreneurial” economy built around small businesses rather than large companies.

Meta has positioned itself as a leading advocate for open-source AI, a stance not every major AI company shares. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has pushed for more caution around open models, warning they’re harder to control once released.