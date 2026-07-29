A Cincinnati Father Collapsed Alone at His House. His Apple Watch Saved His Life.

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Mohammad Islam thought he was coming down with something. A few hours later, while taking out the trash, he collapsed alone outside his home with no one around to help. “I passed out, and I don’t remember anything after that,” he told WKRC in Cincinnati.

Thankfully, Islam’s Apple Watch stayed awake. It detected the fall, got no response from him and automatically called 911. Doctors later found blood clots in his lungs, People reports. Islam said he got the watch as a gift from his daughters.

Apple Watch isn’t the only wearable offering this feature anymore. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has offered “Hard Fall Detection” since the Active2 model, working essentially the same way: detect the impact, prompt the wearer, then auto-call emergency services if there’s no response. Google’s Pixel Watch and some Garmin models include similar tech. As more of these devices dial 911 from our wrists, they’re becoming an unplanned extension of the emergency-response system.