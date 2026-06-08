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Key Takeaways Wearable AI growth hinges on embedding assistants into daily habits, not novel devices

The real bottleneck is delivering high-quality AI within tight hardware and power constraints

Winners will orchestrate seamless AI across device, phone and cloud ecosystems

Centuries ago, theologians pondered how many angels could dance on the head of a pin.

Today, technologists are trying to answer a modern version of the same question: how to fit AI models into a device the size of a pin — or at least an earphone.

AI leaves the screen

Wearable AI is no longer a niche category for fitness trackers and step counters. It is becoming one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in personal technology. Fortune Business Insights projects the wearable AI market to grow from $62.7 billion in 2024 to $359.3 billion by 2034, driven by advances in health monitoring, edge AI and multimodal assistants.

The reason is simple: AI is trying to escape the screen. For years, digital life has revolved around phones, apps and typed prompts. Wearables offer something different — AI that can listen, see, remember, translate, guide and respond in the flow of daily life.

That is why the category is about to get crowded. Meta is positioning its Ray-Ban glasses as AI-powered wearables. Google continues integrating Gemini into its broader Android and wearable ecosystem. OpenAI has teased a hardware collaboration with Jony Ive, reportedly centered around a wearable AI device. Yandex is also entering the race with Drops — becoming one of the first major examples of AI-powered earbuds alongside Google’s Pixel Buds.

Startups are experimenting too, launching rings, pins, pendants and assistant devices in search of the next successful form factor. But the category has already produced an important cautionary tale. Humane’s AI Pin arrived with enormous hype and ambitions to reinvent personal computing. Less than a year later, the company shut down the device business and sold key assets to HP after poor reviews and weak demand.

The lesson was brutal but important: in wearable AI, novelty alone is not enough.

The real race is not hardware

The temptation is to see wearable AI as a hardware competition: smarter glasses, smaller pins, lighter earbuds. Design matters — these are deeply personal devices that must fit naturally into everyday life. But the harder challenge is preserving AI quality under extreme physical constraints.

Wearables have limited battery life, processing power, and thermal capacity and often have unstable connectivity. The largest models usually remain in the cloud or companion apps, while the device itself runs heavily compressed on-device systems for fast local interactions. Maintaining acceptable performance under those limits — especially in noisy, unpredictable real-world environments — is extremely difficult.

The problem is also data-related. Wearables operate differently from smartphones or smart speakers, so existing datasets are often poorly suited for training these systems. Collecting enough real-world interaction data can itself become a bottleneck, particularly early on when user bases remain small.

This is forcing companies into a new balancing act: distributing AI workloads between wearable devices, phones and cloud infrastructure while maintaining the illusion of seamless intelligence.

Different companies enter this race with different strengths. Traditional hardware players understand consumer electronics but are still adapting to the pace of generative AI. AI-native companies face the opposite challenge: powerful models, but limited experience building hardware people actually want to wear.

Companies that spent years building AI-powered consumer hardware may have an advantage in the wearable AI race. Smart speaker ecosystems already forced firms like Google, Amazon and Yandex to solve many of the same problems wearables now face: low-latency voice interaction, on-device and cloud AI coordination, hardware and power constraints, and turning assistants into everyday tools rather than one-off demos.

Wearable AI is ultimately not just a hardware challenge, but an ecosystem one.

Why businesses should care

For business leaders, wearable AI is not just another hardware cycle. It is potentially the next major interface layer between companies and consumers. Just as smartphones reshaped search, commerce and advertising over the past fifteen years, wearable AI could redefine how people discover products, interact with services and make decisions in real time.

Wearables open new surfaces for advertising, recommendations, subscriptions and AI-powered services that are more contextual, personalized and persistent than traditional mobile apps. An assistant sitting in someone’s ear all day has a very different relationship with attention than an app fighting for a notification click.

Companies building wearable AI are effectively being forced to optimize how AI systems operate under strict physical and economic constraints. The breakthroughs developed for tiny devices — from inference orchestration to power-efficient AI workflows — may ultimately matter far beyond wearables. As AI infrastructure costs keep rising, delivering high-quality AI with fewer resources could become one of the industry’s biggest competitive advantages.

Who fits wins

Nobody knows yet which form factor will ultimately define wearable AI. It may be glasses, because they can see what we see. It may be earbuds, because — as the Wispr-ification of the modern office suggests — voice remains the most natural interface for AI assistants. It may be something else entirely.

But one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the winners in wearable AI will not simply be the companies that make devices smaller or more futuristic, but the ones that can make AI work reliably inside tiny hardware with limited battery life, limited processing power and messy real-world conditions.

That may favor companies that already spent years building voice assistants and connected consumer devices. Smart speakers, for example, forced them to solve many of the same problems wearable AI now faces: latency, voice interaction, coordination between devices and the cloud, and making assistants useful beyond novelty demos.

The market also seems to be moving toward familiar devices rather than entirely new gadgets. Instead of reinventing personal electronics from scratch, many companies are trying to turn products people already wear every day — glasses, earbuds and watches — into AI interfaces.

In the end, the companies most likely to succeed may not be the ones trying to invent entirely new habits, but the ones quietly fitting AI into habits people already have.